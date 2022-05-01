Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the March 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF opened at 159.17 on Friday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of 149.25 and a twelve month high of 260.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

