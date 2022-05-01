Fear Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $409,028.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00100669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028937 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear's total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

