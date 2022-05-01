Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

