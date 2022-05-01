Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

