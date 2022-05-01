Fei Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.37 or 0.07239608 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

