Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($191.18) to £140 ($178.43) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($197.55) to £140 ($178.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.25 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

