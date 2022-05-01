Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in April

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

CBAOF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.