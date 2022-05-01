Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,009 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period.

NYSE LDP opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

