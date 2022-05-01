Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Qualys worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $136.28 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.