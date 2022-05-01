Fiera Capital Corp Buys 57,884 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.21% of IAA worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,553,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in IAA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after acquiring an additional 406,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

