Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 643,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period.

BLW opened at $14.00 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

