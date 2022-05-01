Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 164.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 10.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $183.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.44 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

