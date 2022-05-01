Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,170 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 135,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 115,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

HIO stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.