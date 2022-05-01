Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 456.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,005 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

