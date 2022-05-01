Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,911,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

