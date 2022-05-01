Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.49 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $552.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.76 and its 200-day moving average is $597.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

