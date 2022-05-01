Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.86 Million Stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,790 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD opened at $4.05 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.53.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

