Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 873.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BLE opened at $11.36 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.