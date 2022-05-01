Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 93,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

