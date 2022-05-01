Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.69% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $143.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35.

