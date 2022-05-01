Fiera Capital Corp Invests $4.03 Million in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of StepStone Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $663,000.

Shares of STEP opened at $25.62 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

