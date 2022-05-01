Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,629,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 243,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $76.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

