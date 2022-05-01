Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 66,083 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 637,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 222,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (Get Rating)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.