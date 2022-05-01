Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN opened at $170.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

