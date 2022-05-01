Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,427 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $53.17 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

