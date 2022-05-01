Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,932 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after purchasing an additional 143,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

