Fiera Capital Corp Sells 91,580 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,580 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 31.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 125.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $76.53.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

