First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

FBP stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

