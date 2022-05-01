First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FCAP opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. First Capital has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.01.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 28.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

