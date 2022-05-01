First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,212 shares of company stock worth $989,094 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

