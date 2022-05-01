First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.35 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will report $49.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.70 million and the highest is $50.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $198.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 30.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 90,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $531.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

