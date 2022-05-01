First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.35 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will report $49.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.70 million and the highest is $50.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $198.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 30.36%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 90,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $531.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.
First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
