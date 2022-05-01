First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

