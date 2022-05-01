First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

