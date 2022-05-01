First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$50.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.