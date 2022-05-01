First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,547 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $44,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 692,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,255. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22.

