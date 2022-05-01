First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 47,333 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $37,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

NOBL stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. 1,209,244 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60.

