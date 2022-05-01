First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,828 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $192,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,480. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average is $182.40.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

