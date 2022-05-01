First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $34,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,553 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.70. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

