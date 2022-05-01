First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $46,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

