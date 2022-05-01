First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,635 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $57,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.22. The company had a trading volume of 475,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,625. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average of $395.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

