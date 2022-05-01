First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,632,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,268 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $287,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. 20,646,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,418,961. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

