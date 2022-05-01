First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $53,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.84. 10,896,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,587. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

