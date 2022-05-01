First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $37.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,142. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

