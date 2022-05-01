First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,767 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $239,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

CSCO traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,279,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.