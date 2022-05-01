First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,115 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Medtronic worth $136,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $104.36. 5,206,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,519. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.