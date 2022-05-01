First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,519 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $263,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Salesforce by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $167.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $33,915,688. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

