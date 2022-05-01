First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,552 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $160,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $25.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.10. 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.64, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.06 and a 200-day moving average of $592.52.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

