First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 257,228 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pfizer worth $339,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,343,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

