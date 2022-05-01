First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $55,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $14.55 on Friday, hitting $270.16. 193,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

