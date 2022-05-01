First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 19,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

